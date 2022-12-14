“With the competition drawing attention from all corners of the world and with the huge excitement building for the launch of the tournament, we are delighted to see the Betway brand continue to showcase its long-standing commitment to the sport with another top-tier sponsorship.”
SA20 commissioner Graeme Smith said: “This is another significant milestone for us as we welcome Betway to our growing list of invested partners.
“They are a global brand with a passionate interest in cricket around the world and we look forward to seeing the Betway SA20 scale new markets and audiences globally.”
South Africa’s premier T20 league kicks off on January 10 with 33 matches in Pretoria, Johannesburg, Durban, Gqeberha, Cape Town and Paarl. The final will be at the Wanderers on February 11.
Some of the world’s best T20 players will be on show, including World Cup-winning stars Jos Buttler, Adil Rashid and Eoin Morgan of England. The Proteas’ world-class talent Kagiso Rabada, Quinton de Kock, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram and emerging Dewald Brevis will also be on show.
The teams involved are Durban’s Super Giants, Joburg Super Kings, MI Cape Town, Paarl Royals, Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape.
SA20 announce Betway as title sponsor
Sports reporter
Image: Muzi Ntombela/ BackpagePix
As momentum builds towards the start of SA20 in January, the tournament has announced Betway as its title sponsor.
The multi-year partnership will amplify both brands in key territories around the world and SA20 joins the company’s sponsorship portfolio that includes agreements with Cricket South Africa (CSA) and Cricket West Indies.
“It’s a great privilege for Betway to become the title sponsor of the inaugural Betway SA20 as we continue to position ourselves as a market leader with our cricket offering on our sports book,” said Betway CEO Anthony Werkman.
“With the competition drawing attention from all corners of the world and with the huge excitement building for the launch of the tournament, we are delighted to see the Betway brand continue to showcase its long-standing commitment to the sport with another top-tier sponsorship.”
SA20 commissioner Graeme Smith said: “This is another significant milestone for us as we welcome Betway to our growing list of invested partners.
“They are a global brand with a passionate interest in cricket around the world and we look forward to seeing the Betway SA20 scale new markets and audiences globally.”
South Africa’s premier T20 league kicks off on January 10 with 33 matches in Pretoria, Johannesburg, Durban, Gqeberha, Cape Town and Paarl. The final will be at the Wanderers on February 11.
Some of the world’s best T20 players will be on show, including World Cup-winning stars Jos Buttler, Adil Rashid and Eoin Morgan of England. The Proteas’ world-class talent Kagiso Rabada, Quinton de Kock, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram and emerging Dewald Brevis will also be on show.
The teams involved are Durban’s Super Giants, Joburg Super Kings, MI Cape Town, Paarl Royals, Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos