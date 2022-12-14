Ertugral had particular praise for the influence in attack of the trio of overlapping wingback Achraf Hakimi, midfielder Ounahi and right wing Hakim Ziyech.
This is how Morocco can beat France: ex-Chiefs coach Muhsin Ertugral
Image: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
Muhsin Ertugral believes Morocco should stick to tactics that have worked wonders for them thus far if they reach the 2022 Fifa World Cup final in Qatar.
The Atlas Lions take on defending champions France in the semifinal at Al Bayt Stadium on Wednesday night, looking to create further history by becoming the first African and Arab nation to contest for football’s ultimate prize, one that will put them up against Lionel Messi’s Argentina on Sunday.
Morocco are the first African and Arab World Cup semi-finalists.
Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates coach Ertugral is a member of the Fifa technical study group at the World Cup and has closely watched Morocco’s incredible march to the last four.
“Morocco succeeded with an unexpected achievement, having knocked out title contenders Belgium, Spain and Portugal.
“Their success so far has been based on great tactical discipline and collective effort. The key principles have been a solid defensive scheme, having their wingers positioned wider to prevent early wide passing and, most importantly, to slow the circulation of the opponents.
“I’ve also been impressed by the way the wingbacks cover the runs behind the defensive line.”
Erugral noted that Morocco’s central midfielders, Azzedine Ounahi and Selim Amallah, both "play in the No 8 position" by pushing into midfield, thus blocking inside to "prevent central midfielder Sofyan Amrabat being over-shifted to the sides too early".
“The middle block is in good harmony with the shoulder runs to cover.”
What has been particularly good for Morocco as they marched to the semifinal having conceded just one goal is the way they are able to switch their formation depending on the state of the game, Ertugral said.
“I like their formation switch from a 4-1-4-1 to a 5-2-3 to find numerical superiority and control the width. What's interesting is they can prevent the entries into their box and the 'golden area'. They are also quick on the attack, as it takes them one and two touches, with the third one often an opportunity to score.
“If France get their wingers narrower, that will open the wider areas.
"Sometimes the French defensive line is high and that could provide Morocco with an option for balls behind them.”
The fiery tactician, who has also coached South African clubs Santos, Ajax Cape Town and Golden Arrows, believes a "quick counter over the wider areas will give room to the opposite half-spaces".
“The rate at which Morocco meet the crosses coming into the penalty area in a flowing game is 87%. This is an impressive 10% higher than the average of all the other teams.
"It's a huge factor that they don't concede, [especially] taking in consideration this World Cup has a high rate of wide attacking concentrations.”
