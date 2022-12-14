×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

WATCH | Motsepe jumps out of chair celebrating Morocco at the World Cup

By Sports Staff - 14 December 2022
Confederation of African Football president Patrice Motsepe (left) could not contain his excitement as he jumped from his seat in the Education City Stadium VIP box for Morocco during their penalties last-16 win against Spain on December 7.
Confederation of African Football president Patrice Motsepe (left) could not contain his excitement as he jumped from his seat in the Education City Stadium VIP box for Morocco during their penalties last-16 win against Spain on December 7.
Image: Alain Guy Suffo/BackpagePix

While some South Africans have openly declared they will not support Morocco at the World Cup, Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Patrice Motsepe has shown his backing for Africa's first World Cup semifinalists.

A video posted on Twitter by Caf head of media relations and operations Luxolo September shows Mamelodi Sundowns owner Motsepe unable to contain his excitement as he jumps from his seat in the Education City Stadium VIP box for Morocco during their penalties last-16 win against Spain.

Morocco went on to beat Portugal 1-0 in the quarterfinals to reach the semifinals, where they will meet France at Al Bayt Stadium on Wednesday night.

South Africa's frosty relationship and its often contentious relationship with Morocco has seen many South Africans chose not to back the Atlas Lions at the World Cup.

Argentina beat Croatia 3-0 in Tuesday night's semifinal to book their place in Sunday's final.

* All the World Cup groups, fixtures and results here

* All the World Cup news here 

* All the World Cup squads here

subscribe

Trending Now

Latest Videos

'As a disciplined member of the ANC I vote yes' - NDZ defies party lines in ...
'There is no issue, there is no crisis': Ramaphosa responds to Phala Phala