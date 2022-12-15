Former Bush Bucks goalkeeper and coach Nigel Dixon died on Thursday morning after a long battle with cancer.
The news of Dixon’s death was announced by his son Chadley, who said his father had succumbed to stage six cancer.
Dixon, 55, a teacher by profession, began his playing career at Bush Bucks in 1988 as a 20-year-old.
In 1993, he won the Coca-Cola Cup (Telkom Knockout) with the side from Mthatha.
This was a moment that Chadley said his father described as the pinnacle of his playing career.
He became the team’s assistant coach 10 years later after hanging up his boots because of a knee injury he picked up playing against Orlando Pirates in 1994.
He then went on to become a full-time coach of Imbabala, where he doubled as team manager between 1999 and 2006.
He also had a stint with Cape Town side Santos between 2009 and 2014, where he took the role of being a goalkeeper coach.
After leaving Santos in 2014, he became the technical director of the East London-based Bush Bucks All Stars Sports Development.
In the programme, Dixon mentored more than 150 young aspiring footballers from across the province.
Bush Bucks director Sturu Pasiya described Dixon’s death as a sad day in South African football.
“We have lost a giant of the game,” Pasiya said.
“He made huge sacrifices for the future of Eastern Cape football.
“He developed a lot of football players for Bush Bucks even were it not at the highest level.
“The club will forever be in debt for the significant role he played both as a player and a coach,” he said.
Chadley portrayed his father as a person who was passionate about football.
“He was a very strong hard man and passionate about football.
“Even in the days before his passing, he was still coaching football, which showed his love for the game,” he said.
Funeral arrangements have yet to be confirmed.
Former Bush Bucks goalkeeper Nigel Dixon dies
Image: ASHLEY VLOTMAN/ GALLO IMAGES
