Boxing association hits back at claims of sabotage over botched Mayweather trip
Promoters' association chairperson Matiti says info was hidden from them
The National Professional Boxing Promoters Association (NPBPA) was fully behind the botched mission by J4 Joy International Promoter Jacob Mnisi to bring retired billionaire American boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Junior to South Africa.
But the NPBSA says it would not allow government money to be spend on bringing Mayweather Jr to the country while the money could be better put to good use in the development of the sport.
Mayweather was billed to appear at the boxing tournament dubbed King Misuzulu International Boxing Tournament”.
Speaking yesterday at press briefing on Thursday NPBPA chairman Ayanda Matiti said they were initially elated by the news that Mayweather would be coming to SA.
“And what made us even more happy was that this whole thig was to be done by our own member Jacob Mnisi (he is an additional member of the association).
“I personally tried to get hold of Jacob, but my calls were not answered; I then appointed Lebo and Zandile to handle this matter because he is one of us and we wanted to find out where we can assist,” said Matiti.
“Lebo and Zandile reported that Arnold Nododile (CEO of J4 Joy) told them that they were paying from their own pockets, and we were fine.
“We were concerned that why spend lots of money on Floyd who is just going to sit next to the King (Misuzulu kaZwelithini) but again it was not our business how they spend their money.”
Matiti added that they learnt learned a sum of about R20 million was requested by the promotion company from the government to fund Mayweather’s trip.
“We then came out publicly through our statement that that [it] will not happen,” he said. ‘If such an amount was available from the government, then it must be used for development of the sport in provinces and promote the South African title and not spend it on someone – a super-rich billionaire like Floyd for that matter, who is not going to do even some philanthropic work.
“People outside the boxing space were excited to just sit next to Floyd; we were not; we have serious issues that require money for our sport to prosper. Despite many things that were done wrong we still supported the actual boxing tournament.”
Nododile accused Matiti, in his personal capacity, for scuppering the mission to bring Mayweather to SA. In what Nododile described as a first low blow to the mission, he said, an article which quoted someone within the Royal family said King Misuzulu knew nothing about the tournament.
He said Misuzulu’s statement where he affirmed his association with the event reassured sponsors that the six-bout event and the Mayweather visit was legit.
Nododle was quoted saying Matiti was jealous because he had failed to secure the services of Mayweather before.
On Thursday Matiti said he did not want to respond to Nododile’s accusations. “I don’t know Nododile; the person I am willing to engage is Jacob who is a BSA registered promoter and a colleague in the association,” he said.
Calls were made to Mnisi but his mobile phone was off.
When approached for a comment yesterday Nododile said: “I don’t really have anything to say except to say it is baseless to say we requested R20 million from the government; that was a malicious attempt to sabotage the event.”
Asked if he was referring to Matiti or the NBPP, Nododile said: “the very party that released the statement which made claims of us requesting R20 million from the government.”
Sithole said: “We support J4 Joy’s tournament because it complied with BSA regulations. We also agree with the statement that was sent through by the association on the Floyd Mayweather issue. The information was hidden from us. After the tournament we will summon the promoter and if we find wrongdoing – there will be consequences.”
Meanwhile Matiti announced the disbandment of the Gauteng Boxing Promoters Association’s NEC. He said there as in interim structure in place and it comprises of Larry Weinstein, Joyce Kungwane; Janice Greever and Jeff Ellis.
“It will be there for three months,” he said. “The new leadership will be elected in the AGM in March next year. For now, the interim structure is the one that talks to boxing in Gauteng.”
