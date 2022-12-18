Argentina win greatest World Cup final against France on penalties

Argentina won their third World Cup in extraordinary style on Sunday, beating France 4-2 in a penalty shootout after Lionel Messi scored twice in a 3-3 draw that featured a hat-trick for Kylian Mbappé as the holders recovered from 2-0 down after 80 minutes.

The spectacular matchup was already being called the greatest World Cup final seconds after it ended. It was an incredible night of drama and fluctuating fortunes, delivering one of the all-time great finals to cap a wonderful tournament.

Argentina had looked to be cruising to a one-sided victory after Messi's penalty and a brilliant goal by Angel Di Maria in the first half put them in total control but Mbappé converted an 80th-minute penalty and volleyed in an equaliser a minute later to take the game to extra time.