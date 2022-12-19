WATCH | Argentina’s World Cup win prompts mother of all street parties

Hundreds of thousands of Argentines poured into the sunlit streets of Buenos Aires on Sunday, ecstatic after a nail-biting victory on penalties in the World Cup final over France made the South Americans world champions for the first time since 1986.

In a tense and roller-coaster final in front of some 88,000 fans at Lusail Stadium in Lusail City, Qatar, Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, took home their third World Cup after beating France, the defending champions, 4-2 on penalties after 3-3 scoreline after extra time.