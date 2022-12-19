The final, though, was a clash of giants, and a classic matchup by the Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina against Kylian Mbappé-led France, the South Americans winning a thriller 4-2 on penalties after normal time ended 2-2 and extra time 3-3.
The World Cup was characterised by fast-paced high intensity football and being called one of the best on the field even before its ridiculously entertaining final.
Al Jazeera has compiled a video of its five most memorable moments of an unforgettable World Cup.
WATCH | The five most memorable moments of the Qatar World Cup
Image: Eric Verhoeven/ SOCCRATES/ GETTY IMAGES
