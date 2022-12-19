We had to suffer to win the World Cup, say Argentina players

“Two shots and they [France] levelled. They give them another penalty, they scored. Thank God later I did my thing, what I dreamed of.”

It was a spectacularly dramatic final with Argentina first squandering a two-goal lead in regular time and then going back in front in extra-time with Lionel Messi's second goal before Kylian Mbappé completed his hat-trick to level 3-3 in the 118th minute with a second penalty that forced the shoot-out.

“There could not have been a World Cup that I have dreamed of like this. I was calm during the penalties,” Martinez said.