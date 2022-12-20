×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

WATCH | France’s defeated World Cup stars return to heroes’ welcome in Paris

By Reuters - 20 December 2022
France's Kylian Mbappe and teammates greet the fans from a balcony of the Hotel Crillon after their return to Paris from losing in the World Cup final against Argentina.
France's Kylian Mbappe and teammates greet the fans from a balcony of the Hotel Crillon after their return to Paris from losing in the World Cup final against Argentina.
Image: REUTERS/ SARAH MEYSSONNIER

France's national soccer team returned from Qatar to the acclaim of huge crowds in Paris on Monday, after their heroic defeat to Argentina in the World Cup final, which won them admiration in the country and across the world.

A coach carrying stars such as Kylian Mbappé, whose thrilling hat-trick in Sunday's final brought France back from the edge of defeat, journeyed from the Paris airport — where staff applauded them as they got off the plane — and into the heart of the capital where thousands gathered to greet them.

Despite it being a drab and chilly December evening, several thousands had congregated at Paris' Place de la Concorde.

Fans let off fireworks, waved French tricolore flags and chanted 'Allez Les Bleus' and the French national anthem as the team appeared on the balcony of the prestigious Hotel de Crillon.

Coach Didier Deschamps and team captain Hugo Lloris waved to the crowds from the balcony. They were later joined by the rest of the squad and Mbappe, who drew a huge roar from the crowd.

Argentina won their third World Cup in an extraordinary final on Sunday as they beat France 4-2 on penalties, after Lionel Messi scored twice in a 3-3 draw and Mbappe grabbed a hat-trick to bring the holders back from 2-0 and 3-2 down.

subscribe

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...