WATCH | Scenes out of this world as a million fans greet Argentina bus

Scenes out of this world as a million fans greet Argentina bus
Image: Rodrigo Valle/ GETTY IMAGES
Up to a million supporters are reported to have taken to the streets of Buenos Aires as world champions Argentina brought the World Cup trophy home in an open-top bus on Tuesday morning.
Argentina beat France on penalties after extra time ended 3-3 in a thrilling final in Qatar on Sunday night that is being called one of the greatest World Cup last matches.
