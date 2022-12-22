Proteas batter Zondo wants better application and focus in Melbourne

“So we really need to focus on the ball, have all your soul and might there while giving it your best shot,” he said.
Having only had two opportunities in the Test side, once in the England away series and now Down Under, Zondo said he always knew it would be a tough year of Test cricket.
“The first series was in New Zealand, then we took on Bangladesh, then we went to England, faced India, and now we are in Australia, so we’ve had some tough competition and it was a good Test to see if you can handle the format as a player.
“That goes for everyone, whether you are a batter or a bowler. I do think most of the pitches the guys played on have been tough,” he explained.
Zondo said there were lessons taken from Brisbane.
“Test cricket is played between the stumps, guys are testing your technique, making you play with a straight blade and the pitches have been very tricky.
Sports reporter
Image: ALBERT PEREZ/ GETTY IMAGES
Proteas batsman Khaya Zondo believes application and focus will be key elements to scoring substantial totals against Australia as they sharpen their game for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.
The Proteas will be looking to get over their thrashing inside two days at the hands of the Australians, having scored just 251 runs across two innings in that first Test at the Gabba in Brisbane.
Zondo, who was dismissed for a duck in the Proteas’ first innings that yielded just 152 runs, was the highest scorer in the Proteas’ second innings, as they were skittled for 99 to set the home side a meagre 34 runs for victory.
Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Zondo said that from a personal point of view, it was just a matter of being more mindful when batting in the middle.
“There are a lot of guys (in the squad) who are new to Test cricket, so there are new tricks, it is a different intensity and something the guys are still trying to get used to.
“So we really need to focus on the ball, have all your soul and might there while giving it your best shot,” he said.
Having only had two opportunities in the Test side, once in the England away series and now Down Under, Zondo said he always knew it would be a tough year of Test cricket.
“The first series was in New Zealand, then we took on Bangladesh, then we went to England, faced India, and now we are in Australia, so we’ve had some tough competition and it was a good Test to see if you can handle the format as a player.
“That goes for everyone, whether you are a batter or a bowler. I do think most of the pitches the guys played on have been tough,” he explained.
Zondo said there were lessons taken from Brisbane.
“Test cricket is played between the stumps, guys are testing your technique, making you play with a straight blade and the pitches have been very tricky.
“For me, it was a matter of defending my stumps, because that is where all the wickets happen. There was too much in the pitch for bowlers to pitch it short.
“If they put the ball up to the bat, trying to hit your pad or nick you off, there was a lot happening there. It was a matter of watching the ball closely and if there is any movement off the pitch, you were ahead of it,” he said.
Zondo said playing cricket for the SA A side has helped make the transition to Test cricket easier.
“The biggest difference between the two is the intensity, and execution of the skills. It is a huge difference.
“Here [in Test cricket] they don’t give you much to score off as a batsman. You also cannot sit at one end and think that you will survive, because bowlers will find a way to work you out.
Rabada calls for patience with ‘inexperienced’ Proteas
“I feel like impact moments when boundaries are hit, when catches are taken, happens at a faster speed than at franchise level.
“The guys are ruthless in how they execute their skills and their basics are sharp,” he said.
