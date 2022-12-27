"That was the plan. It didn’t really work out, but I thought the boys bowled really well and everyone nailed their roles. You are in the heat, you try different things with the ball, but they batted well.
‘Hats off to Warner for the energy and fight he showed’: Proteas’ Nortje
Sports reporter
Image: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images
After a punishing day 2 of the second Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Tuesday where they were demolished by David Warner’s monumental double century, Proteas fast bowler Anrich Nortjé gave credit where it was due.
Dismal South Africa claimed only two wickets on day two, one of which was a run-out, as the Aussies reached stumps in complete control on 386/3. This with a lead of 197 runs in response to the 189 posted by the Proteas on day 1.
The hosts are poised to clinch the series after winning the first Test at the Gabba by six wickets.
The destroyer-in-chief in day 2's 37°C heat was the left-handed Warner, who scored his 25th century and first in almost three years to become the 10th batter to score a hundred in a 100th Test.
He joined former England captain Joe Root as the second to score a double hundred in their centurion Test. Warner's unbeaten 200 off 254, before succumbing to cramps and retiring hurt, was his third double hundred in Tests.
Asked to reflect on Australia’s dominant work, Nortje simply acknowledged “they batted really well”.
“It felt like a good wicket in general. If you bowl good areas over time, you will probably get rewarded. We have been trying to get a breakthrough the whole day, but I thought they controlled the situation really well.
“They calmed it down when we were hitting our areas or when the guys were a bit tired, and when it was a bit late in the day and the ball was not doing much, they tried to dominate again.
“All in all it was a good day of cricket.”
Nortje, who removed Steve Smith for 85, caught by Theunis de Bruyn, said the heat played a role in SA's struggles as a number of players struggled with cramps.
“From our side, I was trying to get a breakthrough somewhere in the innings. My role is to be more aggressive, try to speed it up.
"That was the plan. It didn’t really work out, but I thought the boys bowled really well and everyone nailed their roles. You are in the heat, you try different things with the ball, but they batted well.
“You get value for your good shots, the outfield is quick compared to last week at the Gabba. If you hit a good area, if you hit a good bumper, guys are a bit uncomfortable.
“It is a good challenge, it is a good wicket and it is going to be interesting to see how it plays in the next few days.
“There are a few guys cramping because it was really hot, it was not just him [Warner]. You saw Lungi [Ngidi] and myself.
“There was a bit of breeze at some stage where it felt it was not that hot. It gave you the impression that the weather was OK, but it was quite hot out there.
“Hats off to him [Warner] for the energy and fight he showed, and hopefully we can get him in the second innings.”
David Warner crushes Proteas with majestic 200
Nortje said South Africa have to man up with the bat in the second innings.
“It is going to be crucial to try to bat as long we can. The more overs bowlers have to bowl, the more someone who doesn’t really come on would have to apply themselves.
“That is going to be crucial for us. Hopefully we can have a lot of batters on hand and work through difficult stages with our top order and try to cash in a bit later on.”
