Bucs won’t say it loudly but in the back of their minds they will be gunning for revenge as they were embarrassed 4-0 by Sundowns in the final of the friendly Carling Black Label Cup in November.
In other matches on Friday, Stellenbosch are at home to Chippa United in Stellenbosch and improving Royal AM are away to struggling Cape Town City at Cape Town Stadium.
Two more matches on Friday see Maritzburg United, who have recalled prodigal son Fadlu Davids as head coach, take on TS Galaxy, who spent part of the break on a training camp in Europe, at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg.
SuperSport host Gallants at Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville.
The highlight of Saturday’s action is the meeting between Chiefs and Arrows at Moses Mabhida Stadium while elsewhere Swallows FC visit Richards Bay at King Zwelithini Stadium and Sekhukhune host AmaZulu in Polokwane.
World Cup over, PSL returns with Sundowns-Pirates cracker
Sports reporter
Image: MUZI NTOMBELA/ BACKPAGEPIX
After the thrills and spills of the Fifa World Cup in Qatar, the DStv Premiership returns to action this weekend with a round of fixtures headlined by a clash between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates at Loftus on Friday (3.30pm).
The Brazilians go into the hugely anticipated match sitting on top of the standings and looking to increase their lead while fifth-placed Buccaneers will be out to solidify their place in the top eight.
Pirates will want to harness the confidence gained and take home a trophy this season, their 1-0 win against AmaZulu in the MTN8 final in November a boost to the tenure of Spaniard Jose Riveiro.
Sundowns went to the break as one of the form teams after a coaching reshuffle saw their brains trust trio broken up and Rulani Mokwena elevated to head coach in October.
Victory against the Buccaneers will see Downs register their seventh consecutive league victory after wins against Royal AM, Maritzburg United, Marumo Gallants, AmaZulu, Golden Arrows and Chippa United going into the seven-week break for the World Cup.
During the same six-match period, Pirates blew hot and cold in the Premiership with defeats to Kaizer Chiefs and Sekhukhune United, wins over Arrows and TS Galaxy and draws against AmaZulu and Richards Bay.
