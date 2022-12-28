×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

WATCH | Novak Djokovic back in Australia ahead of Open

By Reuters - 28 December 2022
Novak Djokovic arrives on centre court during a media opportunity ahead of the 2023 Adelaide International at Memorial Drive in Adelaide, Australia on December 28.
Novak Djokovic arrives on centre court during a media opportunity ahead of the 2023 Adelaide International at Memorial Drive in Adelaide, Australia on December 28.
Image: MARK BRAKE/ GETTY IMAGES

Novak Djokovic arrived in Australia on Tuesday, nearly a year after he was deported from the country, ahead of his bid for a 10th men's singles title at next month's Australian Open.

The 35-year-old was deported on the eve of this year's tournament in Melbourne after he arrived in the country without being vaccinated against Covid-19.

In November, the Australian government granted the Serbian a visa to travel to the Grand Slam event, saying it had decided to revoke the decision to cancel Djokovic's visa after considering all relevant factors.

Since the cancellation of Djokovic's visa in January 2022, all Covid-19-related border restrictions have been removed in Australia, including the requirement to provide evidence of vaccination status to enter the country.

A spokesperson for Tennis Australia confirmed Djokovic had landed in Adelaide, where he is due to play in the Adelaide International beginning on Sunday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said Djokovic would be arriving in Australia and voiced hopes he would be welcomed.

“I have a great deal of confidence in the Australian public,” Tiley said.

“We're a very well educated sporting public, particularly those who come to the tennis. They love their tennis, they love seeing greatness, they love seeing great athleticism, great matches.

“And I have a lot of confidence the fans will react like we hope they would react and have respect for that.”

The former world No 1 won the season-ending ATP Finals last month and will be favoured to claim a 10th Australian Open crown, which would bring him level with Rafa Nadal on 22 Grand Slam titles.

The 2023 Australian Open takes place at Melbourne Park from January 16 to 29.

subscribe

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...