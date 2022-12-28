WATCH | Novak Djokovic back in Australia ahead of Open

Novak Djokovic arrived in Australia on Tuesday, nearly a year after he was deported from the country, ahead of his bid for a 10th men's singles title at next month's Australian Open.

The 35-year-old was deported on the eve of this year's tournament in Melbourne after he arrived in the country without being vaccinated against Covid-19.

In November, the Australian government granted the Serbian a visa to travel to the Grand Slam event, saying it had decided to revoke the decision to cancel Djokovic's visa after considering all relevant factors.