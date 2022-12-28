×

Sport

WATCH | This Philly’s Games ‘Kasi football’ stunt has got tongues wagging

28 December 2022
Kyle Zeeman
Digital Editor
TV presenter Thomas Mlambo was among those who reacted to the moment.
Image: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/ GALLO IMAGES

A moment of craziness at this year's Philly's Games has the streets in a mess, with some accusing the Isithembiso FC team of “unprofessionalism” and others applauding the side for bringing excitementto an otherwise dead match.

Isithembiso ran rampant against Phanda Phanda with a 6-2 win on aggregate, and booked their place in the last eight of the competition, but drew attention when their players all fell to the ground.

The move allowed Phanda to take the ball and score.

The stunt sparked a huge debate online, with some finding it hilarious and others calling it unprofessional.

Among the reactions, sports anchor Thomas Mlambo joked that South Africa would trend “when the Europeans see this”.

“There's no place like Mzansi We are going to be trending when the Europeans see this. Roy Keane will have a heart attack,” he said.

Here's a look at some of the reactions online:

