Djokovic can’t forget being deported but ready to move on in Australia

Novak Djokovic says he will never forget how it felt to be deported from Australia earlier this year but the Serb said his willingness to return for next month's Grand Slam at Melbourne Park shows the depth of feeling he has for the country.

Djokovic was deported on the eve of the 2022 Australian Open in January for not being vaccinated against Covid-19 and received a three-year travel ban for the country.

However, the former world No 1's visa ban was waived in November, opening up a path for Djokovic to target a 10th Australian Open crown and giving him a chance to tie Rafa Nadal's mark of 22 Grand Slam titles.