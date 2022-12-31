‘Most divine of footballers’: Lineker, Bolt, Obama and others react to death of Pele

Brazilian Football Confederation

“Pele was much more than the greatest sportsman of all time. The King of Soccer was the ultimate exponent of a victorious Brazil, never afraid of any difficulty.

“A black, poor boy born in Tres Coracoes, Pele showed us that there is always a new path. He promised his father he would win a World Cup and he won us three, in addition to scoring 95 goals in 113 games with Brazil's national team.

“The King gave us a new Brazil and we can only thank him for his legacy. Thank you, Pele.”