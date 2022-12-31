Fifa named Pelé the World Footballer of the Century while a separate public vote in 2000 saw Maradona take player of the 20th century.
The International Olympic Committee named Pelé sportsperson of the century in 1999.
South African football legend Jomo Sono played alongside Pelé in the US and told TimesLIVE there is no debate.
“For me he is the greatest player footballer ever. There should be no comparison. You can imagine if this man was playing during the time of Ballon d'Or. Messi has taken seven but he could have taken 10.
“Condolences to his family. They must be strong. A big tree of Brazilian soccer has fallen. It is like with Muhammad Ali in boxing. These people are immortal, these are people who are born once in a generation or lifetime”.
POLL | Is Pelé the greatest footballer of all time?
Digital Editor
Image: Alessandro Sabattini/ GETTY IMAGES
The death of football great Pelé has reignited the debate around him being the best player to have ever played the sport.
Pelé died on Thursday “due to multiple organ failures resulting from the progression of colon cancer associated with his previous medical condition”.
He was 82.
His death sent shock waves across the world and led to a flood of tributes, including from many heartbroken South Africans.
Fans have long debated whether Pelé or Argentinian Diego Maradona are the best player ever, with recent World Cup winner Lionel Messi and record-setter Cristiano Ronaldo also entering the argument.
‘The summit of world football’: what Pele did for Brazil
Fifa named Pelé the World Footballer of the Century while a separate public vote in 2000 saw Maradona take player of the 20th century.
The International Olympic Committee named Pelé sportsperson of the century in 1999.
South African football legend Jomo Sono played alongside Pelé in the US and told TimesLIVE there is no debate.
“For me he is the greatest player footballer ever. There should be no comparison. You can imagine if this man was playing during the time of Ballon d'Or. Messi has taken seven but he could have taken 10.
“Condolences to his family. They must be strong. A big tree of Brazilian soccer has fallen. It is like with Muhammad Ali in boxing. These people are immortal, these are people who are born once in a generation or lifetime”.
‘Rest in peace, King’ — South Africans join global tributes for footballing great Pelé
He said he learnt humility from Pelé.
“This guy could play football. One thing I learned from him was humbleness. He was very humble. He was one of the most famous human beings but he was so humble. It is difficult to fully describe him.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos