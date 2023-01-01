Pelé's World Cup-winning teammates remember ‘player from another planet’

Some of Brazilian football legend Pelé's former teammates on Friday remembered him as the greatest player of all time, as they mourned his death and celebrated his legacy.

Gerson and Pepe, who played with Pelé in World Cup-winning Brazil sides, described the only man to win three World Cup trophies as a player from another planet, who was also a great guy off the pitch.

Pelé, whose full name was Edson Arantes do Nascimento, died on Thursday at 3.27pm Brazil time (8.27pm SA time) due to multiple organ failures resulting from the progression of colon cancer, according to São Paulo's Albert Einstein Hospital. He was 82.