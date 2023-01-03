Bok captain Siya Kolisi to join French side Racing 92 after the World Cup

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi will join French club Racing 92 after the 2023 Rugby World Cup, the Sharks have announced.

Kolisi, who joined the Sharks in 2021 and he has quickly become an integral member of the team in the United Rugby Championship (URC), has been granted an early release from his contract in Durban.

Sharks CEO Eduard Coetzee said they looked forward to Kolisi’s continued contributions to the team for the remainder of the season before he makes the move to Europe.

“Siya has been an instrumental and much-loved member of the Sharks family since his arrival two years ago,” Coetzee said.