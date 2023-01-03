Martina Navratilova diagnosed with throat and breast cancer

“I'm hoping for a favourable outcome. It's going to stink for a while, but I’ll fight with all I have got.”

Czech-born Navratilova, who became a US citizen in 1981 and soon afterwards came out as gay, was also diagnosed and beat breast cancer back in 2010.

Navratilova added that the cancer was in Stage 1, and the prognosis was good, with treatments to begin next week.

The cancer was discovered in early November during the WTA finals when Navratilova noticed a swelling in her neck that did not go down.

“Martina noticed an enlarged lymph node in her neck during the WTA finals in Forth Worth,” said Navratilova's representative Mary Greenham. “When it didn't do down, a biopsy was performed, the results came back as Stage 1 throat cancer.

“At the same time as Martina was undergoing the tests for the throat, a suspicious form was found in her breast, which was subsequently diagnosed as cancer, completely unrelated to the throat cancer.

“Both of these cancers are in their early stages with great outcomes.”