WATCH | Brazil bids farewell to ‘king of soccer’ Pelé with 24-hour wake

The Brazilian coastal city of Santos, which sporting giant Pelé turned into a byword for football brilliance during a glittering club career, started bidding goodbye to its hero on Monday with a 24-hour wake.

Mourners lined up to see Pelé's body in an open casket in the centre of the field at the Vila Belmiro stadium, home of the Santos Football Club. Pelé died on Thursday at 82 after battling colon cancer.