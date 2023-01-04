WATCH | Thousands line streets as Brazil bids farewell to Pelé

Emotional crowds bid Brazil football legend Pelé a final farewell on Tuesday, lining the streets of Santos to watch his coffin taken to its final resting place from the city's stadium where 230,000 mourners had filed past his open casket.

Young and old embraced as the funeral procession wound its way through the coastal city's streets for hours. Some fans were in tears and others cheering and drumming for a national hero who rose from barefoot poverty to become one of the greatest and best-known athletes in modern history.

“It's an irreparable loss for Brazil,” said Brazil's newly sworn-in President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. “Pelé, in addition to being the best soccer player in the world, was a humble, simple man.”