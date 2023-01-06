SA tennis stars to compete in returning EL tournament
More than 100 players have already signed up for KM Sports Premier Challenge, which is back after two-year absence
Premium
By Mesuli Zifo - 06 January 2023
The popular KM Sports Premier Challenge tennis tournament will return to Selborne College’s courts on Wednesday after a two-year absence and promises to provide more fireworks and continue with its tradition of producing future stars...
SA tennis stars to compete in returning EL tournament
More than 100 players have already signed up for KM Sports Premier Challenge, which is back after two-year absence
The popular KM Sports Premier Challenge tennis tournament will return to Selborne College’s courts on Wednesday after a two-year absence and promises to provide more fireworks and continue with its tradition of producing future stars...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos