“We have assembled a very competitive team which will be great to watch as they take on the top-three-ranked nations in the world and gauge where the team is. I believe we have a lot of work to do on our journey to the World Cup,” added Plummer.
“As a federation, we are proud of the amount of hard work, commitment and dedication shown by the players, especially last year,” said Netball South Africa president Cecilia Molokwane.
“Every time the team took to the court you could see they were showing up for one another and the country. I have confidence in the team and believe we have chosen the best 15 for the task. I am certain they will deliver,” said Molokwane.
The team took a three-week break during mid-December and will assemble again on Monday in Stellenbosch to start preparations for New Zealand, Australia and England.
Spar Proteas Squad: Lenize Potgieter, Ine-Marí Venter, Nicholé Taljaard, Nomfundo Mngomezulu, Sesandile Ngubane, Bongiwe Msomi (c), Khanyisa Chawane, Izette Griesel, Refiloe Nketsa, Boitumelo Mahloko, Phumza Maweni, Karla Pretorius, Shadine van der Merwe (vc), Zanele Vimbela, Monique Reyneke–Meyer
Fixtures:
January 21
South Africa vs New Zealand (4pm)
Australia vs England (6pm)
January 22
South Africa vs England (4pm)
Australia vs New Zealand (6pm)
January 24
England vs New Zealand (4pm)
South Africa vs Australia (6pm)
January 25
3rd & 4th play-offs (4pm)
Final (6pm)
Spar Proteas coach Plummer announces squad for Quad series against NZ, England and Australia
Sports reporter
Image: Reg Caldecott
Spar Proteas coach Norma Plummer has named a strong squad for the Quad series against top ranked New Zealand, Australia and England in Cape Town from January 21 to 25.
The recently reappointed Plummer will use the series to prepare the players for the forthcoming 2023 Netball World Cup to be hosted in the Mother City later this year.
Plummer has included experienced defender Karla Pretorius, who is making a long-awaited return after an absence of 15 months, having last played for the team against Northern Ireland in 2021.
Though Pretorius is available, Plummer will have to do without the services of Nicola Smith and Elmere van der Berg who were not considered for the series due to injuries.
“The test series against Zimbabwe and Scotland was great competition as it allowed us to look at players and choose the ones who would be selected for the Quad Series,” said Plummer.
Netball Proteas drawn in tricky Pool C for 2023 Netball World Cup in Cape Town
“We have assembled a very competitive team which will be great to watch as they take on the top-three-ranked nations in the world and gauge where the team is. I believe we have a lot of work to do on our journey to the World Cup,” added Plummer.
“As a federation, we are proud of the amount of hard work, commitment and dedication shown by the players, especially last year,” said Netball South Africa president Cecilia Molokwane.
“Every time the team took to the court you could see they were showing up for one another and the country. I have confidence in the team and believe we have chosen the best 15 for the task. I am certain they will deliver,” said Molokwane.
The team took a three-week break during mid-December and will assemble again on Monday in Stellenbosch to start preparations for New Zealand, Australia and England.
Spar Proteas Squad: Lenize Potgieter, Ine-Marí Venter, Nicholé Taljaard, Nomfundo Mngomezulu, Sesandile Ngubane, Bongiwe Msomi (c), Khanyisa Chawane, Izette Griesel, Refiloe Nketsa, Boitumelo Mahloko, Phumza Maweni, Karla Pretorius, Shadine van der Merwe (vc), Zanele Vimbela, Monique Reyneke–Meyer
Fixtures:
January 21
South Africa vs New Zealand (4pm)
Australia vs England (6pm)
January 22
South Africa vs England (4pm)
Australia vs New Zealand (6pm)
January 24
England vs New Zealand (4pm)
South Africa vs Australia (6pm)
January 25
3rd & 4th play-offs (4pm)
Final (6pm)
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos