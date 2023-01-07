Sundowns coach Mokwena provides update on Jali’s contract negotiations

“It’s in the DNA of the club, it’s the culture of the club,” said Mokwena when asked about the club's juggernaut.
“Sundowns, it’s about piano and shoeshine. It’s a style of play that was designed and created years ago by many legends and then of course it’s the quality of the players.
“You cannot mention how we play without talking about how good our players really are.”
Even with the dominance that they've shown, Mokwena insisted he can't say the league is as good as theirs after completing the first round of matches.
“We still have a long way to go. When I say to people this team is not there yet and not the finished product yet, it's because we still gave a lot of chances to Richards Bay, especially in the second half. We’re not a team that does that (give opponents chances) and so we still have a lot to improve.”
Mailula has been one of the standout players since Mokwena took over, scoring five league goals in the last five games.
Mokwena credited the club's academy for the work they've done on promising stars like Mailula.
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has provided clarity on the future of the club's skipper Andile Jali, saying talks are ongoing with his representatives.
Mokwena said should there be any agreement, the club will immediately communicate it to the public.
Mokwena was speaking in Durban on Friday where his side won their ninth DStv Premiership match on the spin and opened a 10-point gap on second-placed neighbours SuperSport United.
Goals by in-form 21-year-old striker Cassius Mailula and Hashim Domingo, scored in either half, helped the Brazilians beat third-placed Richards Bay 2-0 at a rain-soaked King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi.
“With regards to Andile Jali’s new contract, there are discussions,” said Mokwena, whose side has won all five league matches and scored 14 goals without conceding any since he was appointed as Sundowns head coach in late October.
“That department (which deals with player's contracts) is not really a technical department but the club is speaking to his camp and the talks are ongoing because he’s important for us.
“You’ve seen in the last two games he’s played. He’s come on as a sub and has done exceptionally well. Jali is a great leader, a great footballer and is important for us. Once there’s an update the club will speak.”
Mokwena also seems to suggest there will be no players leaving Sundowns on loan or otherwise in the January transfer window.
“In relation to transfers, there’s nothing yet and no one has knocked on my door yet to say they want to leave. So the players are happy to be here and we are happy to have them. If that is the status quo we continue to work and try to make sure that we’re all happy to be at service of the club.”
Mokwena refused to take individual credit for the incredible way Sundowns have been embarrassing their opponents of late, where even the tightest of the defences have failed to keep them at bay as they look on course to win a sixth successive league title.
