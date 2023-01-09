Chippa United plan to upset unstoppable Sundowns

Chippa United are boldly plotting to upset defending DStv Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns when the sides meet at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday (7.30pm).

The Gqeberha side have endured a slow start to the second half of the season playing to a 1-1 draw against Stellenbosch in their first match after the restart, followed by a 2-0 defeat to Moroka Swallows on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Brazilians have been almost unstoppable and enjoy a 10-point lead in the league after their recent 2-0 win over Richards Bay.

Chippa defender Abdi Banda, 27, is aware they will go into Tuesday’s fixture as underdogs, but he is confident the Chilli Boys can take the heat.