Fear Not snatch gold in Ngumbela tournament
Outcome of grassroots cricket contest a fitting tribute to its founder
Premium
By Mesuli Zifo - 10 January 2023
In a perfect tribute to the late Mthetheli Ngumbela, teams from his Sheshego birthplace and Healdtown residence advanced to the final of the annual Ngumbela rural cricket tournament at the weekend...
Fear Not snatch gold in Ngumbela tournament
Outcome of grassroots cricket contest a fitting tribute to its founder
In a perfect tribute to the late Mthetheli Ngumbela, teams from his Sheshego birthplace and Healdtown residence advanced to the final of the annual Ngumbela rural cricket tournament at the weekend...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos