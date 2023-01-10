×

Sport

Former Bafana coach Clive Barker thanks people for prayers after operation

10 January 2023
Mahlatse Mphahlele
Sports reporter
Former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker has thanked fans, former players and administrators as he continues his recovery.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker is on the road to recovery.

Barker, who won the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations, told the South African Football Association website, www.safa.net, on Tuesday afternoon that he is recuperating well after an operation.

Barker recently underwent a procedure to restore normal flow through his aorta, the main artery that carries blood away from the heart to the rest of the body, after suffering an aneurysm.

The 78-year-old said he was thankful to all football fans who wished him well and kept him in their prayers.

“I am so thankful for the support from the fans and former players as well as administrators. I feel like I am back in 1996,” he joked.

Barker added that he would also like to thank the doctors and nurses who have done a tremendous job and shown utmost professionalism.

“See you on the field of play,” he added.

