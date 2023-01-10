Sundowns' success is due to money, says Brandon Truter

“If you don’t have the best young talent, no disrespect, but we are settling for average to good players, while Sundowns can buy whatever they want.
Truter is not the first to suggest a salary cap to try to level the playing field here.
South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan, after being re-elected for another term last year, spoke about the need to implement a squad-size cap.
Sundowns are in action against Chippa United at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria on Tuesday (7.30pm).
Sekhukhune coach Brandon Truter suggests Mamelodi Sundowns’ superiority is not because of coaching, but quality players and strong buying power.
Sundowns have dominated the Premier Soccer League (PSL) for the better part of the past decade, winning five successive DStv Premiership titles.
The Pretoria giants look on course to defend the league title for the sixth time in a row, having been unstoppable in the first half of the season.
But Truter feels deep pockets are the main reason for the club's dominance as tactically, every coach in South Africa can successfully match their Masandawana counterparts.
“Sundowns are so far ahead of everybody because of the quality they have.”
Truter says as long as there’s no salary cap in South African football, Sundowns will continue to rule the PSL.
“There’s no Fifa (financial) fair play in the country and they can buy any quality they want,” he said, adding that while they are able to attract the country’s best talent to Chloorkop, other teams are forced to rely on average players or inexperienced youngsters.
“If you don’t have the best young talent, no disrespect, but we are settling for average to good players, while Sundowns can buy whatever they want.
“That’s where Fifa (financial) fair play comes in.
“My bosses at Sekhukhune and, I think, those in the rest of the country, don’t have the depth of pockets Mr (Patrice) Motsepe has.”
Truter is not the first to suggest a salary cap to try to level the playing field here.
South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan, after being re-elected for another term last year, spoke about the need to implement a squad-size cap.
Sundowns are in action against Chippa United at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria on Tuesday (7.30pm).
