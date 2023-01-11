×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Future stars primed for KM Sport Premier Tennis Challenge

East London’s where the action is as 120 young players prepare to fight it out on the courts

Premium
By MESULI ZIFO - 11 January 2023

Lonwabo Majeke will be hoping that East London offers some much-needed home-ground advantage in chasing a podium spot in her father Khaya’s KM Sport Premier Tennis Challenge after her agonising loss in the final of the Under-14 Gqeberha Growthpoint Super 8 on Tuesday...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...