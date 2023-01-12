Maela is hoping Mabena can help the team with scoring in the second part of the season which starts with their game against Arrows.
“Ndumiso is a good person, very humble. He tries every day to share his experience with us. It's always nice, as players, to train with good quality. We're happy to have him. And as the coach is saying, he'll get his chance to contribute.”
Pirates strikers, who include Zaphele Lepasa, Eva Nga, Terrence Djukamanja, Kermit Erasmus, Evidence Makgopa and Kwame Peprah, have been struggling to find the back of the net, scoring only two goals (by Lepasa and Nga) between them.
The other league goals for the Buccaneers have been netted by Monnapule Saleng (two), Deon Hotto (two), Paseka Mako and Nkosinathi Sibisi, while AmaZulu keeper Veli Mothwa and TS Galaxy defender Given Msimang conceded own goals against Riveiro's team.
Riveiro and Maela heap praise on yet to play returning Bucs striker Mabena
Sports reporter
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro and the club's skipper Innocent Maela have commended the professional attitude of recently signed striker Ndumiso Mabena who has returned to the club after leaving in 2014.
Mabena, 35, was signed by Pirates as a free agent in December with Cape Town City left winger Craig Martin. Both players are yet to feature in the Bucs line-up, but Mabena was this week singled out by Riveiro and Maela as a good addition to the squad.
“We're trying to integrate every player in our process with the same possibilities to perform in training and fight to get minutes,” said Riveiro.
The coach, who is under pressure to get his team back on track to chase log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns in the DStv Premiership, heaped praise on Mabena, describing him “as a good striker”.
Riveiro was speaking before Pirates' league match against Lamontville Golden Arrows at Orlando Stadium on Saturday, where Bucs will try to win their first league match after three defeats on the trot.
“We're talking about an experienced player [Mabena] who has played in this league with top quality. We're hoping everyone has a chance to contribute. We will measure the contribution with figures in the game, goals, assists and minutes.
“The process is about much more of what we do here [Rand Stadium] every morning, the way the guys are training. But unfortunately we know that at the end of the week only 11 players can start. But so far I'm happy to have Mabena with us because he's helping the group and he is a good striker.”
Pirates are second worst scorers in the league with only 10 goals in 15 matches. Only TS Galaxy (eight) and last placed Maritzburg United (eight) have scored less goals in the league in the first half of the championship.
Maela is hoping Mabena can help the team with scoring in the second part of the season which starts with their game against Arrows.
“Ndumiso is a good person, very humble. He tries every day to share his experience with us. It's always nice, as players, to train with good quality. We're happy to have him. And as the coach is saying, he'll get his chance to contribute.”
Pirates strikers, who include Zaphele Lepasa, Eva Nga, Terrence Djukamanja, Kermit Erasmus, Evidence Makgopa and Kwame Peprah, have been struggling to find the back of the net, scoring only two goals (by Lepasa and Nga) between them.
The other league goals for the Buccaneers have been netted by Monnapule Saleng (two), Deon Hotto (two), Paseka Mako and Nkosinathi Sibisi, while AmaZulu keeper Veli Mothwa and TS Galaxy defender Given Msimang conceded own goals against Riveiro's team.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos