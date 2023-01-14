×

Sport

Former Bafana midfielder Mokotjo joins Sekhukhune

14 January 2023
Mahlatse Mphahlele
Sports reporter
Former Bafana Bafana midfielder midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo has joined Sekhukhune United from FC Cincinnati in the US on a one-and-a-half-year contract.
Image: Sekhukhune United

Sekhukhune United have bolstered their squad with the acquisition of former Bafana Bafana defensive midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo from FC Cincinnati (US) on a one and half year contract.

Mokotjo, 31, will fight for a place with the likes of Given Mashikinya, Sammy Seabi and Seth Parusnath in the heart of the Sekhukhune midfield as they look to force their way into the top half of the table.

He brings a lot of experience to the team as he is a seasoned campaigner having being promoted to the SuperSport United first side from the academy at the tender age of 16 years in 2008.

The following year he moved to Feyenoord in the Netherlands where he stayed until 2017 and then moved to England to play for Brentford in the Championship where he played for three seasons before moving to the MLS to join FC Cincinnati.

Mokotjo also captained South Africa's U12 national team, the ‘Tsetse Flies’, to victory at the 2003 Danone Nations Cup in France where he was named player of the tournament.

Kamohelo was also a member of the South Africa U20 squad that competed at the 2009 U20 World Cup and also played for the U23 team and was part of the senior team that took part in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

