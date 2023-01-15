Bulls get revenge against Chiefs to keep Champions Cup round of 16 hopes alive

The Bulls got sweet revenge by beating the Exeter Chiefs 39-28 during their action-packed Heineken Champions Cup clash at Loftus on Saturday night in the absence of coach Jake White who is recovering at home after emergency surgery.

With this bonus-point victory, which saw a red card shown to Henry Slade, referee Mathieu Raynal substituted and two streakers on the field, the Bulls have significantly boosted their hopes of making it into the round of 16.

The Bulls avenged the 44-14 defeat they suffered at the hands of Chiefs at Sandy Park a few weeks ago with a polished performance, outscoring their visitors by six tries to four.

The Bulls’ tries were a brace by Wandisile Simelane, Elrigh Louw, David Kriel, Ruan Vermaak and Johann Grobbelaar while Josh Hodge, Solomone Kata, Jannes Skinner and Dafydd Jenkins touched down for the Chiefs who earned a crucial losing bonus-point.

This victory will serve as a huge morale booster for the Bulls who have a daunting trip to Lyon in France on Friday where they will be hoping to continue with their winning momentum.