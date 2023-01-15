Klopp blasts ‘worst ever’ Liverpool performance after Brighton defeat

“There was no sign for this performance before the game, but that's probably how it is sometimes. There's nothing that I thought yesterday or this morning that this could happen.”

Liverpool's campaign has been derailed by poor performances and injuries to key players, with captain Virgil van Dijk missing due to a hamstring strain and recent signing Cody Gakpo starting upfront due to the absence of Darwin Nunez.

As a result, the Reds struggled to maintain possession and Brighton were able to make the most of the chances they were offered.

“In these moments we passed from the last line upfront, and then when we want to push up the ball was already gone again. So that's why, it's just counter [attacks] from their side and it always looks horrible,” Klopp said.

Liverpool are eighth in the table on 28 points, seven behind fourth-placed Newcastle United who occupy the last Champions League place.