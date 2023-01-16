×

Sport

Proteas' new coaches credentials at a glance

By Stuart Hess - 16 January 2023
Shukri Conrad has been appointed Proteas men's Test side coach.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Shukri Conrad and Rob Walter were announced the new coaches of the Proteas men's team by Cricket South Africa on Monday.

TimesLIVE has a look at the credentials in brief of Test side coach Conrad and white ball coach Walter:

SHUKRI CONRAD

Finished his playing career at the tail end of the unification process, before turning to coaching in the early 2000s. Won the One-Day Cup with Gauteng, before the franchise era started and then moved to the Cape Cobras winning three titles between 2006 and 2010.

After a brief stint as Uganda’s head coach in 2010, his next appointment was as head of CSA’s National Academy before he moved on to become South Africa under-19 coach in 2020.

ROB WALTER

Served as the Protea’s strength and conditioning coach from 2009 to 2013 doubling up as a fielding coach before his full-time move into cricket coaching. A somewhat controversial appointment as the Titans head coach in 2013, he nevertheless won three titles outright with the franchise before heading to New Zealand, where he first coached the Otago Volts and is latterly still involved with the Central Districts Stags.

The Stags are presently top of the log in the two limited overs competitions and sit second in the four-day Plunket Shield. He will remain in charge of the Stags until the conclusion of the two limited overs competitions in mid-February.

