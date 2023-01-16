A drastic rebuild was needed if they were to post three figures for a semblance of scoreboard pressure for the opposition and be one of the top three teams to advance out of the group stages.
Enter Reyneke and Jenna Evans with a partnership that came to SA’s rescue.
Batting together for all but one ball of the remaining 10 overs, the two counterattacked with a 67-run partnership which helped the home side to a total of 112/7, Evans’ unbeaten knock of 22 coming off 29 deliveries (two fours).
That was only half the job done, however, as SA would have still been thinking about the wayward bowling in their tournament opener against India that made a target of 167 look like light work.
As it turned out, the hosts were well up for it today, with Jemma Botha (2/13 off four overs) — in for Nthabiseng Nini — setting the tone with an intense and accurate opening spell from around the wicket which also saw her trap opener Ailsa Lister in front for the first wicket.
Off-spinner Reyneke (1/11) bowled well in tandem with leg-spinner Seshnie Naidu (2/11) — whose wickets were courtesy of two great diving catches by Simone Lourens at midwicket — with Madison Landsman cleaning up by taking the best figures of 4/16 as Scotland unravelled to 68 all out.
Not only was the South African bowling improved all around from their match against India, but they were well backed up by an even better fielding display as well. — ICC Media
Reyneke, Landsman help SA U19 hold nerve to beat Scotland
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
Kayla Reyneke’s all-around performance was key to keeping hosts SA in the running to get out of the group stages of the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, after a hard-fought 44-run victory over Group A opponents Scotland.
Her teammate, Madison Landsman, took the first hat-trick of the tournament to help accelerate the win in the end.
Reyneke first helped the South Africans score a total which gave their bowlers something to bowl to, having come in at 18/2 and gone on to top-score with 53 off 49 balls (five fours, one six).
SA had made a hash of things after being inserted by the Scotchman on the same Willowmoore Park pitch on which India had scored the tournament’s first 200-run innings earlier in the day.
While they also would have batted, the home team found themselves in trouble with their score on 43/6 halfway through the innings.
Proteas all-rounder retires from international games to focus on white ball cricket
A drastic rebuild was needed if they were to post three figures for a semblance of scoreboard pressure for the opposition and be one of the top three teams to advance out of the group stages.
Enter Reyneke and Jenna Evans with a partnership that came to SA’s rescue.
Batting together for all but one ball of the remaining 10 overs, the two counterattacked with a 67-run partnership which helped the home side to a total of 112/7, Evans’ unbeaten knock of 22 coming off 29 deliveries (two fours).
That was only half the job done, however, as SA would have still been thinking about the wayward bowling in their tournament opener against India that made a target of 167 look like light work.
As it turned out, the hosts were well up for it today, with Jemma Botha (2/13 off four overs) — in for Nthabiseng Nini — setting the tone with an intense and accurate opening spell from around the wicket which also saw her trap opener Ailsa Lister in front for the first wicket.
Off-spinner Reyneke (1/11) bowled well in tandem with leg-spinner Seshnie Naidu (2/11) — whose wickets were courtesy of two great diving catches by Simone Lourens at midwicket — with Madison Landsman cleaning up by taking the best figures of 4/16 as Scotland unravelled to 68 all out.
Not only was the South African bowling improved all around from their match against India, but they were well backed up by an even better fielding display as well. — ICC Media
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos