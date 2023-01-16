SA remain winless after being edged by France in Hockey World Cup

France edged SA 2-1 on day four of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup on Monday as teams started to get a clearer picture of the results they needed to reach the targets they had set for the pool stages.
Malaysia versus Chile in Pool C and France against SA in Pool A were crucial contests in terms of avoiding a fourth-place finish, which rules teams out of the quarterfinals contention, with all four teams having lost their first matches at the World Cup.
Malaysia were the first team to get on the board today, coming back from a goal down twice to beat Chile 3-2.
France would replicate them later in the day winning another close contest against SA to register their first points in Pool A.
In the battle of the unbeaten teams, Netherlands made light work of New Zealand beating them 4-0, making it two wins in two, to get to six points and now need just a draw in their final game against Chile to confirm their spot at the top of Pool C and earn a direct entry into the quarterfinals.
In Pool A, Argentina and Australia played a highly entertaining draw where the momentum swung from one side to the other.
Australia were down 3-2 with just 2 minutes remaining, but Blake Govers, returning from injury, stepped up when it mattered and scored a fantastic goal to keep Australia at the top of the pool, thanks to their vastly superior goal difference.
France and SA have competed multiple times over the past year in the FIH Hockey Pro League as well as the recently concluded FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup.
In the Pro League, it was France who got the better of SA twice, while SA gained the upper hand in the Nations Cup.
With both teams facing opening-day losses to Argentina and Australia, the head-to-head encounter was crucial for them both to try to win to avoid the bottom spot and try to make it to the quarterfinals or the crossovers.
Both teams produced attacking hockey as most fans expected, but goals in the first half came through penalty corners for both sides.
Victor Charlet was the first to score with a low flick that snuck in between the keeper and the post defender.
Connor Beauchamp equalised for SA in the 15th minute with an absolute ripper of a drag flick that went over the head of the French keeper and into the goal.
The second half followed a similar pattern, but it was Victor Charlet once again who made the difference, perfectly placing a low drag flick into the bottom corner to give France the lead with less than 4 minutes left, that won them the match.
Charlet was awarded player of the match and said: “We had made our plans for this game because we know SA are a good side, so it was good to execute those plans and earn this crucial win in the group.” — FIH
SA remain winless after being edged by France in Hockey World Cup
Image: FIH
