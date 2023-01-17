Unfortunately, there were a few familiar faces left out of the squad for various reasons.
Proteas 17-player squad for T20I Series v India and West Indies:
Suné Luus (Titans) (Captain), Chloé Tryon (Dolphins, vice-captain),
Anneke Bosch (North West Dragons), Tazmin Brits (Garden Route Badgers),
Nadine de Klerk (Western Province), Annerie Dercksen (Garden Route Badgers),
Lara Goodall (Western Province), Shabnim Ismail (Dolphins),
Sinalo Jafta (Western Province), Marizanne Kapp (Eastern Province),
Ayabonga Khaka (Lions), Masabata Klaas (North West Dragons),
Tebogo Macheke (Titans), Nonkululeko Mlaba (Dolphins),
Tumi Sekhukhune (Lions), Delmi Tucker (Western Province),
Laura Wolvaardt (Western Province)
Proteas women name two uncapped players to face India and West Indies
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images
Two uncapped players were named in the Proteas Women’s squad to face India and West Indies in the T20 international tri-series from Thursday.
The three nations will battle it out at Buffalo Park in East London until February 2.
The Proteas and their opponents will use the series to fine-tune preparations for the T20 World Cup in Cape Town, which starts on February 10.
South Africa’s selectors added all-rounder Annerie Dercksen and wicketkeeper Tebogo Macheke to the squad.
Dercksen has been one of the standout performers for the Garden Route Badgers, while Macheke, of the Titans, has been on the national team radar as part of the SA Emerging team.
Proteas women convener of selectors Clinton du Preez spoke highly of the two new players and believes they will add a lot to the national team.
“The uncapped players have been part of the recent camps and have grown immensely,” Du Preez said.
“Annerie, as an all-rounder, will bring much depth and versatility to the squad. Tebogo has been working hard and will add an additional option as a wicketkeeper.
“They've shown a lot of improvement and I am looking forward to their involvement and how we can maximise them being in the squad. It’s a great occasion for them to come up against two strong sides in India and the West Indies, which will test the resilience of the two players.”
The national team will also welcome back the contingent of players who took part in this season’s Women’s Big Bash League in Australia — Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail and Laura Wolvaardt, who lifted the trophy with the Adelaide Strikers.
