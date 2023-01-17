WATCH | 'You give people something to smile about': Siya Kolisi's beautiful message to SA20 team

The Sharks and Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has inspired the SA20 cricket team with a heartfelt message, thanking them for bringing smiles to the faces of the public while the country is going through a challenging time.
The Sharks and Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has inspired the SA20 cricket team with a heartfelt message, thanking them for bringing smiles to the faces of the public while the country is going through a challenging time.
In a video shared by the Paarl Royals, Kolisi can be seen addressing the players in their changeroom after Sunday’s defeat by Durban’s Super Giants at Kingsmead.
“Our country is going through a lot of rough patches with load-shedding and everything. And I think with everything that you guys are doing right now, I think all of us as sportsmen, doesn't matter how small or big the contribution is, you give people something to smile about,” said Kolisi.
Kolisi acknowledged the challenges people were facing, saying “it's difficult to bring crowds in because people are losing jobs”.
“Don't take it for granted, it's very special. We appreciated it as South Africans,” he said.
Super Giants' Quinton de Kock and Heinrich Klaassen and disciplined bowling were enough to hand the Durban team a comfortable 27-run victory over the Paarl Royals in their Betway SA20 clash.
De Kock smashed 57 runs off 31 deliveries, while Klaassen ensured an explosive ending with 50 off 19 balls to help post 216-4 in their 20 overs.
In reply, the Royals made a fight of it, as Eion Morgan hit 64 off 37 and shared 114 runs for the fifth wicket with Dane Vilas (44), but they still came up short on 189-9.
In pursuit of the joint-highest total in the competition, the visitors got off to a stuttering start, losing four wickets for just 63 runs in the first eight overs.
