‘I’ll be back soon to make up for lost time’: Bulls star Sbu Nkosi on his road to recovery

Springbok and Bulls wing Sbu Nkosi has given an update on his recovery after a battle with mental health triggered by the pressure of playing rugby at professional level.

Nkosi was reported missing by his team, the Bulls, after he went Awol for three weeks and was later found safe and sound in his father’s home in Emalahleni in Mpumalanga early in December.

The 26-year-old 2019 Rugby World Cup-winner opened up about his challenges to Bulls CEO Edgar Rathbone and the franchise offered the player help, including giving him time off from rugby.

The former Sharks player took to his Instagram page to update his supporters about the journey to recovery and back to the rugby field.