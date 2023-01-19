In the absence of Harmanpreet Kaur, who was unwell, the Indians were led by Smriti Mandhana.
They got off to a watchful start through openers Smriti Mandhana and Yastika Bhatia.
They reached 14 in the third over before Mandhana miscued her shot to mid-off and was caught by Tryon for seven.
Harleen Deol had a short stay at the crease as she was run out by Ayabonga Khaka for eight.
Jemimah Rodrigues followed off the next ball for a first-ball duck leaving the Indians at 34/3 after seven overs.
Gujarat-born Bhatia was aggressive in scoring 35 runs off 34, hitting three fours and a six before she was bowled by Delmi Tucker.
Vaidya was caught off an excellent catch by Delmi Tucker off the bowling of Nonkululeko Mlaba for eight.
Deepti Sharma and Amanjot Kaur resurrected the Indian innings with an outstanding 76-run stand from only 56 balls.
Kaur notched 41 (30) while Sharma made 33 (20).
Nonkululeko Mlaba was the best of the Proteas bowlers taking two for 15 in her three overs while Khaka, Tucker and Kapp got a wicket each.
SA face the West Indies in their next match at the same venue on Saturday.
DispatchLIVE
Proteas Women slip to defeat in Tri-Series opener
Image: THEO JEPTHA
The Proteas Women opened their T20 Tri-Series with a 27-run defeat at the hands of India at Buffalo Park in East London on Thursday evening.
Chasing 147, the home side got off to a bad start losing opener Laura Wolvaardt for six runs, caught and bowled by Deepti Sharma and Anneke Bosch for two.
Marizanne Kapp had a cameo of 22 before she was sucked into playing a big shot and caught by Sneh Rana off the bowling of Devika Vaidya.
Skipper Sune Luus top scored with 29 (30 balls) and her innings consisted of three fours before she was dismissed leg before wicket by Radha Yadav.
Vice-captain Chloe Tryon added in a gutsy 26 runs however wickets kept tumbling for the Proteas as they lost Delmi Tucker without scoring, Nadine de Klerk (16), Sinalo Jafta (11) and Masabata Klaas (2).
Earlier, Luus won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Van Niekerk still in World Cup plans — Moreeng
In the absence of Harmanpreet Kaur, who was unwell, the Indians were led by Smriti Mandhana.
They got off to a watchful start through openers Smriti Mandhana and Yastika Bhatia.
They reached 14 in the third over before Mandhana miscued her shot to mid-off and was caught by Tryon for seven.
Harleen Deol had a short stay at the crease as she was run out by Ayabonga Khaka for eight.
Jemimah Rodrigues followed off the next ball for a first-ball duck leaving the Indians at 34/3 after seven overs.
Gujarat-born Bhatia was aggressive in scoring 35 runs off 34, hitting three fours and a six before she was bowled by Delmi Tucker.
Vaidya was caught off an excellent catch by Delmi Tucker off the bowling of Nonkululeko Mlaba for eight.
Deepti Sharma and Amanjot Kaur resurrected the Indian innings with an outstanding 76-run stand from only 56 balls.
Kaur notched 41 (30) while Sharma made 33 (20).
Nonkululeko Mlaba was the best of the Proteas bowlers taking two for 15 in her three overs while Khaka, Tucker and Kapp got a wicket each.
SA face the West Indies in their next match at the same venue on Saturday.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos