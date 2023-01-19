Schumacher's F1 debut racing car is up for auction
A 1991 Jordan-Ford 191 F1 racer — the very car in which Michael Schumacher first made his mark in motorsport's top-tier series — is heading for auction at the prestigious Bonhams Grandes Marques du Monde à Paris sale in the Grand Palais Éphémère on February 2.
The German seven-time F1 World Champion — aged 22 at the time — finished eighth in the first practice session of the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps in August 1991, his very first outing for the newly formed Jordan team, and was an instant sensation.
So too was the Jordan 191, which went on to win the Autosport Racing Car of the Year award. Powered by a 485kW Ford-Cosworth HB V8 engine and instantly recognisable by its bright green 7 Up and Fujifilm livery, the 191 was designed by chief engineer Gary Anderson and is considered by many as being one of the most beautiful F1 cars of all time.
Schumacher qualified seventh for the Belgian Grand Prix but unfortunately burned out the clutch at the start and retired on the opening lap. This was his only appearance with the Jordan outfit as he was snapped up by Benetton F1 before the next Grand Prix in Italy.
For the remainder of the season this particular car — chassis 191-6 — served as a spare for Andrea de Cesaris and Schumacher’s replacements Roberto Moreno, followed by Alex Zanardi. The team would finish fifth in the 1991 Constructor’s World Championship.
Thirty years later, having been kept by several collectors, notably Belgian endurance racing-driver Jean ‘Beurlys’ Blaton, the Jordan was driven by Mick Schumacher at Silverstone to mark the anniversary of the launch of his father’s F1 career. Offered in running condition it has an estimate of €1.4m — -€2m (R25.8m-R36.9m).