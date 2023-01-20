The former goal poacher also believes coach Arthur Zwane needs at least six players to revive Amakhosi.
Chiefs will host runaway log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns in a league match at FNB Stadium in Soweto on Saturday (8pm).
Kaizer Chiefs need to relook at their recruitment policy, says Shane McGregor
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs legend Shane McGregor says the Soweto giants need to revisit their recruitment policy if they are to win the DStv Premiership in the near future.
Chiefs have gone for almost eight years without winning a trophy and a lot will need to change if they are to win something this season.
McGregor believes signing players who are not Chiefs material is the main reason his former club has struggled for success.
“I don’t think they’ve got the (right) players. I’ve been saying this for the last five years,” he said.
“The policy of acquiring players is very, very bad and it needs to be relooked at.”
McGregor made an example of Ashley du Preez, who was bought from Stellenbosch FC after stellar performances for that team last season.
However, he has failed to continue that form since joining Amakhosi, having only scored three goals in all competitions as a Glamour Boy.
“They bought the striker (Du Preez) from Stellenbosch and he is a player who likes to counterattack ... Chiefs don’t play like that,” McGregor said.
“Why would you buy that player if he is not going to suit your game style? There’s a lot of things that need to be looked at.”
Chiefs have announced the signing of Congolese forward Christian Saile Basomboli and it remains to be seen how he fares in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) after success in Zambia.
Chiefs also acquired the services of SuperSport United defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, but the Botswana-born player will only join them at the end of the season.
The former goal poacher also believes coach Arthur Zwane needs at least six players to revive Amakhosi.
“If he wants to win the league, they have to bring in at least six or seven players. It's as simple as that.
“Their goalkeeping department hasn’t been the best this season. There have been blunders by the backline. How many blunders are they going to make before they start doing something about it?
“I understand you want to look at the future, but you’ve got to look at the present because the results are not good for the club, not good for the players or for anyone.
“To fix, you are going to need to look at the players that are suited to the club and not just buy players for the sake of buying them.”
Chiefs will host runaway log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns in a league match at FNB Stadium in Soweto on Saturday (8pm).
