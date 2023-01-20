Tau returned to Al Ahly with two goals before a muscle injury that saw him excluded from the Bafana Bafana squad for the friendly matches against Mozambique and Angola in November.
Pitso Mosimane wishes 'top player' Percy Tau an injury-free 2023
Reporter
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images
Al-Ahli Saudi coach Pitso Mosimane has sent a message of encouragement to Percy Tau after his return to team training with Al Ahly.
In his message, Mosimane said Tau was a “top player”, encouraging him to pray a lot this year and endure fewer injuries.
“Top player. I wish 2023 keeps you away from injuries. Don’t worry too much, you are still a quality player to be playing at [a] high level. Just pray a lot,” said Mosimane.
Tau returned to Al Ahly with two goals before a muscle injury that saw him excluded from the Bafana Bafana squad for the friendly matches against Mozambique and Angola in November.
Since joining Ahly, Tau has missed several Bafana camps, mainly due to injuries and limited game time, especially after the departure of Mosimane from the Cairo club.
“[Tau's situation] is a problem because he doesn’t play. He was injured at the end of June and the league in Egypt was finished in August and he didn’t play any game after that,” said Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos at the time.
“And now since the competition has started, he has played 23 minutes [in total in 2022-2023]. He came on for 18 minutes and for four minutes.
“When you look at the performances of Percy in the previous games with Bafana Bafana, he was not the Percy of the highest level. I know him well. I saw him play in Belgium with Anderlecht and Brugge. I haven’t seen him at that level again.
I’m not blaming Percy — he went from one injury to another all year last year at Al Ahly. And I think he was very happy to have a coach like Pitso because he protected him. You saw the critics he had at the end of the [past] season and that is normal when you are not 100% fit and you have to play. You won’t reach your level,” said Broos.
