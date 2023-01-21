Leus du Plooy kept his cool amid a frenzied atmosphere at St George’s Park, to earn the Joburg Super Kings a crucial third victory in the Betway SA20 on Saturday night.
Phangiso puts controversy aside to help Super Kings claim win
Sports reporter
Image: SA20/Sportzpics/Gallo Images
Leus du Plooy kept his cool amid a frenzied atmosphere at St George’s Park, to earn the Joburg Super Kings a crucial third victory in the Betway SA20 on Saturday night.
Du Plooy hit a boundary off the penultimate delivery by Sisanda Magala, which was called a no ball to finish off a five-wicket win for the Super Kings. Du Plooy on 47 not out anchored what turned into a tense run chase after Aaron Phangiso and Gerald Coetzee each picked up four wickets to bowl the Sunrisers Eastern Cape out for 127.
There were no signs that the veteran Phangiso was distracted by the investigation of his suspect action as he claimed his second four-wicket haul in the competition.
The fragile Super Kings batting line-up made heavy weather of the run chase after skipper Faf du Plessis had given them a good start when he scored 37 off 38 balls. However the run out of Sibonelo Makhanya, along with two wickets for a typically fired up Roelof van der Merwe, brought the crowd into the match, which came down to the final over, with Magala having nine runs to defend.
He started the over well with four yorkers off which the Super Kings batters could only score singles until he erred with the penultimate ball which he dropped short allowing Du Plooy to play a swivel pull for four. Television replays then showed he’d overstepped the front line thus handing the visitors victory.
Phangiso was reported for a suspected illegal action following the Super Kings’s win against the Pretoria Capitals at the Wanderers last Tuesday when he also picked up four wickets.
“As per the Betway SA20 ‘Suspected Illegal Bowling Action’ policy, the matter will be handed over to the independent Bowling Action Panel for adjudication,” the League said in a statement.
Phangiso put the controversy behind him, producing a classic display of left-arm spin, that saw him dismiss the Sunrisers’ top scorer Adam Rossington for 40, thanks to a good catch by the Super Kings’ new wicketkeeper Donovan Ferreira and then outfoxed the tournament’s most expensive player, Tristan Stubbs, with a beautifully flighted delivery that spun past the batter’s outside edge giving Ferreira an easy stumping.
The Sunrisers couldn’t build any momentum, with Phangiso adding two more wickets to finish with 4/20, while Coetzee, sacrificed pace for greater control to claim 4/24 as the home team fell eight balls short of batting out their full 20 overs.
