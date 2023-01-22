Better execution needed says Ngcobo after Blitzboks end seventh in NZ

The Springbok Sevens team dropped two close results at the HSBC New Zealand Sevens on Sunday and finished a disappointing seventh at FMG Stadium in Hamilton, sliding to fourth on the overall standings for the 2023 season.

Argentina won the title by beating New Zealand 14-12 in the final, with the hosts moving to the top of the World Rugby Sevens Series standings. The top four teams qualify automatically for the 2024 Olympic Games.

After their clean sweep in the pool on Saturday, which included a win over Argentina, the two defeats on Sunday — 22-17 to France and 21-14 to Ireland — came as a disappointment to Springbok Sevens coach Sandile Ngcobo, who said his side's execution, or lack thereof, was the main culprit.

“We have a team motto and culture and one of those are at least 80% tackle completion, something we did not do today,” Ngcobo said.