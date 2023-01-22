Zwane praised his team for their effort in the second half that finished with Amakhosi pinning the visitors down in their own half as they tried to level the score.
Chiefs could easily have won 4-1, says Zwane after Sundowns loss
Sports reporter
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane says it's not a matter of whether he's the right man for the job, but rather about a process Amakhosi have embarked on in an attempt to revive their fortunes.
Chiefs suffered a third league defeat in a row and a first league double of losses to runaway DStv Premiership log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, losing 1-0 at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
The latest loss, coming after those against Sekhukhune United (1-0) and AmaZulu (4-0), has left many Chiefs supporters wondering if Zwane, appointed at the beginning of 2022-2023, is the right man for the job. Chiefs now look certain to only be able to fight for second spot, if that, after Saturday's loss left them 22 points behind Sundowns.
Zwane admitted Chiefs are out of the league race and the best they can still do is fight for qualification for next season's Caf Champions League.
“As a club right now it’s not a case of if I’m a right man for the job or not. It’s a case of what is it that we want to achieve,” said Zwane after his side wasted nine opportunities to score against Sundowns. All Chiefs' attempts on goal were off target.
“Unfortunately we can’t just come and want to hit the ground running. There’s a lot of things you want to make sure that they work.
“Keagan [Dolly] had a tap-in but couldn’t take it. What must I do — must I blame him? I can’t. I’m a coach and I must go back to the drawing board, back to the field and prepare the players, work on them until we get it right.
“If we were playing badly I would say maybe I’m finding it difficult. But I’ve seen a lot of positives.”
