Energetic Orlando Pirates school disjointed Stellenbosch
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
Orlando Pirates took advantage of a low-on-confidence Stellenbosch FC to sweep to a second DStv Premiership win in succession, running out 4-1 winners in a one-sided clash at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.
Bucs had a 2-0 lead soon after the start from Thabang Monare’s strike in the seventh minute and captain Innocent Maela’s second in the 22nd. After the break goals from Kermit Erasmus (59th) and irrepressible midfielder Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo (62nd) made it 4-0 to Jose Riveiro’s energetic Soweto giants.
Mervin Boji pulled one back for Stellies in the 75th.
Bucs moved up to fourth place. On the evidence of the display, and overall quality of the players they had out, 15th-placed Stellenbosch have a fight on their hands avoiding relegation or the playoffs.
Stellies coach Steve Barker has had much rebuilding to do having lost a number of experienced campaigners from his line-up that had a best finish of fourth place last season.
From his defence Robyn Johannes retired, Alan Robertson has moved to Malaysia and Sibusiso Mthethwa to Richards Bay FC. Zitha Kwinika and key attacker Ashley Du Preez have gone to Kaizer Chiefs.
Zambian midfielder Nathan Sinkala was another wise head lost from last campaign. With Argentine Junior Mendieta suspended, Stellies always seemed likely to be back-pedalling against Bucs on the highveld.
Pirates could have gone to the break four or five goals up. They swept though the brittle Stellenbosch defence and had the Cape team’s midfield chasing shadows, where Bucs’ dynamic Ndlondlo called the shots as their box-to-box player.
From the little midfielder’s delivery from a free-kick from left midfield Monare got in ahead of the Stellies defence to nod the opener in at the left upright past Sage Stephens in goal.
Bucs’ second originated from left-wing Deon Hotto taking the ball off defender Athenkosi Mcaba in the box and forcing a stop from Stephens. The resultant corner was cleared to right-wing Monnapule Saleng who floated a cross back in to the left corner of the box.
Stephens came a long way and missed, allowing Maela to direct a finish into an open goal.
